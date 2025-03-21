'A chance I'm willing to take." Vendors bet on downtown Green Bay as NFL Draft approaches

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Curtis House of BBQ has called downtown Green Bay home for a little under a year, and for the upcoming NFL Draft, they plan to stay put and reap what they hope are the benefits of downtown activity, while providing unique flavor to Green Bay's food scene.



Video shows Curtis House of BBQ owners, Curtis and Tambra, bringing a unique Chicago BBQ flavor to Green Bay's food scene.



Located on South Broadway, they say they plan to make the most of the NFL Draft experience away from Lambeau Field, as an overflow of visitors is expected in the downtown area.



Downtown Green Bay Inc.'s Jeff Mirkes shares how plans to invite the public downtown are inspiring visitors and businesses to invest in the area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

From the Windy City to Titletown, Curtis and Tambra Allen are cooking up Chicago barbecue flavor at Curtis House of BBQ in downtown Green Bay.

"It's kind of the taste of home," Allen said.

They say they bring the flavor through their popular rib tips and wings, and have owned a food truck located on South Broadway Ave.

"It feels good to know that somebody likes your food," Curtis said. "That's why we put so much effort into how we cook our food, how we serve it."

After moving to Green Bay more than 20 years ago, raising their family, and starting a business, they see a new opportunity as the NFL Draft rolls around.

"It's going to be great, just to talk to different people from different places while they wait on their food," Curtis said.

However, their goal isn't to make it to Lambeau for the Draft, but instead, to see an advantage in remaining downtown.

"That's just a chance I'm willing to take," Curtis said. "Being here in a central location, catching the overflow, if I need anything or have to run to get anything, I'm not stuck."

Curtis said he looked at the reality food trucks faced during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, and says time is money.

Security check-ins, road closures, and having enough inventory, he said, could impact accessibility and the bottom line.

Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., said the goal is to inspire investment from new visitors about Green Bay's culture through the Touchdown Downtown series, an event collaboration between Downtown Green Bay Inc., On Broadway Inc., and the city.

"So many people coming to the area to experience the NFL Draft, but at the same time, they want to get out and learn about the community, and downtown will have more life than ever before during the NFL Draft," Mirkes said.

A special time, Curtis said, that he believes the business will be ready for.

"It's going to be a family affair, so we just want to bring what we can to the community," Curtis said.

As they prepare for the NFL Draft, Curtis said they'll keep selling their house favorites, filled with flavors of Chicago, they say will hopefully draw the anticipated big crowds in the downtown area.