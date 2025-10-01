Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

7 Brew to open location on West Mason Street in Green Bay

7 brew gb
7 Brew
7 brew gb
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain, is planning to open a location on West Mason Street in Green Bay this fall.

A representative for the company says the stand was dropped on site on Wednesday and will add 50 jobs to the Green Bay area.

The Arkansas-based chain has more than 480 stands across the country, including two in northeast Wisconsin, in Bellevue and Appleton.

The newest Green Bay area 7 Brew location, planned to open later this fall, will be located at 2435 West Mason St.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pari Apostolakos.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Pari Apostolakos
Jessica_NoGlasses_2025_white.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Goska