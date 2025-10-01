7 Brew to open location on West Mason Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain, is planning to open a location on West Mason Street in Green Bay this fall.

A representative for the company says the stand was dropped on site on Wednesday and will add 50 jobs to the Green Bay area.

The Arkansas-based chain has more than 480 stands across the country, including two in northeast Wisconsin, in Bellevue and Appleton.

The newest Green Bay area 7 Brew location, planned to open later this fall, will be located at 2435 West Mason St.