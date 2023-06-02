5 arrested following fight at funeral home

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department made five arrests during a reported disturbance at Blaney Funeral Home that injured two, including an officer.

Police report they were dispatched to the funeral home just after 7:00 p.m. on June 1 where they found approximately 30 people fighting.

Witnesses reported to police that there was a disagreement because a visitor was asked to leave a service in progress for allegedly causing disruption.

Officers said they were eventually able to de-escalate the situation with the help of additional law enforcement agencies.

Further details have not been released.