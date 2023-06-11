47th Bellin Run includes 5K for the first time

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bellin Health has been putting on the Bellin Run through Green Bay since 1977, but this year organizers added a new wrinkle, including a 5K along with the traditional 10K race for the first time in the event's history.

Stephen Wagner is on the Bellin Run Operations Team and says the new 5K has been "very welcomed by our participants," and the run as a whole saw a significant increase in participation.

“So today we had about 7,500 people, which is about a 10% increase from last year," he said.

Bryce Legois says he used to run cross country at UW Green Bay and finished sixth in the inaugural Bellin 5K Saturday. Legois says the Bellin Run is always one of the most anticipated events of the year for runners and provides a fun, supportive environment for participants.

"Everyone kind of puts [it] on their calendar, everyone’s always excited for the Bellin, good way to start off the summer..." he said, “You always have your friends or just some random guy you went across the finish line with giving you a high-five, saying ‘Good job,'" he continued.

Legois says Saturday's race was up there with the best of them and thanked all the volunteers who helpED set up and run the event for their hard work.

“It’s a great race, and [I] always thank them for their work," he said, "it’s one of the best races I’ve ever seen organization-wise, and it’s a great thing for the community.” (:09)

For Wagner, a bright future lies ahead for the run, thanks to the new format.

“We’re thrilled about the direction this race is headed, and with the new addition of the 5K, [the] sky’s the limit," he said.

