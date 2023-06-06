47th annual Bellin Run to offer 5k option this year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The annual Bellin Run is less than a week away.

This year is the 47th year for the 10k event, and Bellin Run Assistant Race Director Linda Maxwell said this year is a special one because it's the first year they're offering a 5k option.

"We're really concerned as a health system wanting to get our youth more active because we know it's such a big component of their overall health, so by adding this 5k, we are opening it up to a lot of people," she said.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Maxwell said there's also events on Friday, June 9, like a children's half-mile fun run, a one-mile walk and run for people living with disabilities and a health and fitness expo.

On the day of the race, Maxwell said there will be music, food and three Green Bay Packers players along the course, giving out high-fives of encouragement.

This year, she said they're expecting to have close to 7,000 runners and walkers, which means they'll need a lot of volunteers.

Kimberly Sommers is a volunteer coordinator, and she said they're still looking for volunteers and hoping to have more than 500 to help set up events, hand out water and cheer on runners.

"Volunteers are the lifeblood of this event," Sommers said. "They help make it happen, and it's really just a great way for people to come together and support healthy living."

"Watching people cross that finish line and the look of satisfaction for this accomplishment really makes our Bellin team feel like we are having a positive impact on our community," Maxwell added.

There's still time to register for the race. Online-only registration runs until Friday, June 9 at 2:30 p.m. In-person registration follows on Friday, June 9, from 3-8 p.m. at Astor Park in Green Bay.

A list of Friday's and Saturday's events can be found here. Volunteer information can be found here.