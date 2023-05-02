432nd Civil Affairs Battalion preparing for deployment to Eastern Europe

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Part of a Northeast Wisconsin Army Reserve unit is preparing to head overseas.

According to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), a company-sized unit from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion located in Green Bay will deploy to Eastern Europe to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Officials say the battalion unit has been training and preparing for the deployment since the summer of 2022.

Commanded by Major Nicholas A. Berger of Sherwood, the battalion unit will deploy this spring.

The 432nd has previously deployed in Eastern Europe in 2020 and 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995 and Kuwait in 1991.

USACAPOC(A) is made up of about 12,000 soldiers and comprises 98% of the nation's Civil Affairs forces.

For more information about USACAPOC(A) and the 432nd Army Reserve, click HERE.