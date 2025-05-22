4 Mexican nationals charged for conspiring to distribute cocaine in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Four Mexican Nationals have been indicted for conspiring to distribute large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine in Green Bay, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging the four defendants: Ruben Salgado Espinoza, 50, Pablo Sifuentes Navarro, 20, Pedro Sifuentes Navarro, 20, and Sanjuana Montenegro Ochoa, 27, after Drug Enforcement agents seized 30 kilograms of cocaine from vehicles occupied by the accused in Green Bay.

The accused were expected to receive $495,000 cash in exchange for the cocaine, court records indicate. Prior to this arrest, the DOJ says the four defendants are alleged to have distributed and conspired to distribute one kilogram of cocaine and one pound of methamphetamine.

If convicted of the conspiracy charge, the accused face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, according to the DOJ.