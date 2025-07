GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An electrical fire damaged a Green Bay home Monday morning, displacing four people, officials said.

Firefighters say they responded to the 1200 block of Stuart Street just before 1:40 a.m.

The house was already evacuated before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's office determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. Firefighters estimate a loss of $75,000.