39th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade set for Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 39th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Jefferson, Cherry and Washington Streets in downtown Green Bay.

The parade will be recorded and aired on NBC 26 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 and Monday, Dec. 25. It will also air on tv32 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25.

Frank & Amy of Let Me Be Frank Productions will perform holiday music in front of the Brown County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with Mayor Eric Genrich counting down to the 10 a.m. parade start.

Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade Green Bay Holiday Parade Route

After the parade, Santa and his reindeer will stop by the YWCA, 230 S. Madison St., for free photos, meet and greet and bake sale until 1 p.m.

The parade's Grand Marshals, the Snow Princesses and their Snowman Friend, will also make a post-parade stop at the Hotel Northland, 304 N. Adams St. for free photos and meet and greet.

The Grinch will visit the Ferguson Family YMCA, 235 N. Jefferson St., from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to participate in free cookie decorating, crafts, bouncy house and hot chocolate.

