$34 million secured for Green Bay rail bridge upgrades

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced Thursday that she helped secure $34 million in federal funding to repair and upgrade the Luxemburg Swing Bridge over the Fox River in Green Bay.

Built in 1923, the bridge is located near Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay and carries more than 25,000 freight carloads annually, according to Baldwin’s office. The aging structure is now in need of significant repairs.

The funding will go to the Fox Valley and Lake Superior Rail System (FOXY) to modernize the bridge, reduce service disruptions and strengthen a key transportation link for local businesses, according to a press release from Baldwin’s office.

The project includes upgrades to the bridge’s mechanical, electrical and structural components to improve safety and reliability. The improvements will also allow the bridge to accommodate railcars weighing up to 286,000 pounds.

“The Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System (FOXY) is thrilled to accept this federal award and thanks Senator Baldwin for her strong support,” said Ken Lucht, Assistant Vice-President of Government Affairs for Watco. “A resilient and modernized freight rail network has a direct positive impact on our economy and public safety throughout Brown County.”