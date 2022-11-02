22 Wisconsin companies receive Green Master Status

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Yesterday, The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council announced 22 Wisconsin businesses that have achieved their Green Masters Level status as a part of their Green Masters Programs.
The Green Masters Program recognizes businesses that are committed to sustainability.
Over the past 14 years, the program has educated and mentored businesses on how to make small changes to implement more future-friendly choices.
This year’s Green Masters are
- Advocate Aurora Health Care (WI Facilities - Aurora Health Care)
- American Family Insurance
- Amery Hospital and Clinic
- Appvion Inc. (Appleton Papers)
- CNH Industrial
- Evolution Marketing
- General Plastics, Inc.
- Green Bay Packaging Inc.
- GreenLight E Recycling
- Hudson Hospital and Clinics
- Kerry Group
- Kohler Co.
- Kohl's Department Store
- Lands' End
- Madison Gas and Electric
- Mercury Marine
- Oshkosh Corp
- Purevant Living
- Quad
- Rockwell Automation
- UW Health
- Westfields Hospital and Clinic
In order to qualify, each of the businesses must score in a number of different pillars.
Things such as Environmental, Social and Governance actions are all geared toward making sustainability attainable.
The Council will recognize all 22 of the Green Master recipients at its annual conference on November 16th at Lambeau Field.
To buy tickets: https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2022-conference.
To learn more: www.wisconsinsustainability.com.