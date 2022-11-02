22 Wisconsin companies receive Green Master Status

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Yesterday, The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council announced 22 Wisconsin businesses that have achieved their Green Masters Level status as a part of their Green Masters Programs.

The Green Masters Program recognizes businesses that are committed to sustainability.

Over the past 14 years, the program has educated and mentored businesses on how to make small changes to implement more future-friendly choices.

This year’s Green Masters are

Advocate Aurora Health Care (WI Facilities - Aurora Health Care)

American Family Insurance

Amery Hospital and Clinic

Appvion Inc. (Appleton Papers)

CNH Industrial

Evolution Marketing

General Plastics, Inc.

Green Bay Packaging Inc.

GreenLight E Recycling

Hudson Hospital and Clinics

Kerry Group

Kohler Co.

Kohl's Department Store

Lands' End

Madison Gas and Electric

Mercury Marine

Oshkosh Corp

Purevant Living

Quad

Rockwell Automation

UW Health

Westfields Hospital and Clinic

In order to qualify, each of the businesses must score in a number of different pillars.

Things such as Environmental, Social and Governance actions are all geared toward making sustainability attainable.

The Council will recognize all 22 of the Green Master recipients at its annual conference on November 16th at Lambeau Field.

To buy tickets: https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2022-conference.

To learn more: www.wisconsinsustainability.com.

