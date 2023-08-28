Watch Now
$100,000 Wisconsin Lottery ticket sold at a Green Bay Walmart

Posted at 5:27 PM, Aug 28, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's somebody's lucky day because they can claim $100,000 in the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game.

The Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release that the winning ticket was sold at Walmart SuperCenter, 2440 W. Mason St., in Green Bay during Sunday night's drawing.

The player won by matching all 11 numbers on their lottery ticket. To win the top prize, players must either match all 11 numbers, or miss all 11 numbers.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the odds of hitting the "All or Nothing" jackpot is 1 in 352,716.

Tickets are $2 each, and drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily.

