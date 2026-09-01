1 shot, 2 suspects flee on Green Bay's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A person was shot Tuesday afternoon on the east side of Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said they were called shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of N. Irwin Avenue, where officers learned one person was shot and two suspects left the area in a vehicle.

No description of the suspects is available at this time, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Authorities ask anyone with information that could be related to this incident to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #26-242983.