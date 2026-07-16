Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1.65 million in grants to nine Wisconsin nonprofits

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1.65 million in impact grants to nine nonprofit organizations serving the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas.

The Foundation's Impact Grant Program, which began in 2013, directs significant funds toward organizations that serve their communities. Grants were awarded to five nonprofits in Green Bay and four in the Milwaukee area.

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said the recipients represent a broad range of causes.

"The Packers Foundation is pleased to award grants to these nine deserving organizations," Policy said. "The recipients represent a wide range of important causes, from helping families and children, to advancing physical and mental well-being. Their dedication to serving our neighbors strengthens communities across our state and we are proud to support their work."

Green Bay recipients:

Brain Center of Green Bay will direct the grant toward its Community Education and Outreach Program, with the goal of making Northeastern Wisconsin the most brain-healthy region in the country.

Brain Center of Green Bay

The program includes expansion of the Brain Center's eight-week Youth Program, development of a brain health certification for healthcare and direct care workers, build-out of the Center's Healthy Workplace Series, and bringing an international brain exhibit to Green Bay. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate and learn more, visit givebutter.com/impactgrant.

Ecumenical Partnership for Housing Inc. will use the grant to support its Transitional Housing & Long-Term Supportive Housing Programs, aimed at providing families with children experiencing homelessness in Brown County with safe, stable homes and individualized case management support as they work toward self-sufficiency. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate and learn more, visit ephgb.org.

Foundations Health and Wholeness will use the grant to expand access to mental health services for children, youth, and families throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Funding will support school-based mental health therapy in 14 schools, along with community-based counseling and supportive services provided through Foundations Youth Services. By offering care in schools and other familiar community settings, Foundations helps reduce barriers to treatment and ensures children and families can access timely, professional mental health support where they feel most comfortable. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate and learn more, visit wearefoundations.org/support-us/donate-2.

Howe Community Resource Center will direct the grant toward an innovative pilot initiative that integrates mental health support within the Parents as Teachers home visiting program while strengthening school-based mental health services at Howe Elementary Community School. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate and learn more, visit tinyurl.com/HCRCmentalhealth.

Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus will use the grant to support the early phases of a capital campaign for a new Green Bay Campus facility, allowing for expansion of programs and services.

Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus

More information will be available in the coming months. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate, visit wihumane.me/unleash. For more information, email unleash@wihumane.org.

Milwaukee-area recipients:

Historic Haymarket Milwaukee (Milwaukee Public Museum) will use the grant to support the capital campaign of the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin, currently being designed and constructed in Milwaukee. The world-class destination for discovery will feature 4 floors of exhibits, a planetarium, public green spaces, a rooftop butterfly garden and terrace, education and research labs, and more. To learn more and contribute, visit mpm.edu/wisconsin-wonders.

HOPE Network for Single Mothers (Menomonee Falls) will direct the grant toward its Pathways to Family Stability & Success Initiative, which supports single mothers and their families by providing access to essential resources, educational opportunities, financial assistance, and community support services. The initiative aims to remove barriers to stability while empowering families to achieve long-term success and self-sufficiency. To donate and learn more, visit hopenetworkinc.org.

Independence First (Milwaukee) will direct the grant toward its Alternatives in Mobility (AIM) Program, which is expanding into a sustainable regional support model to provide wheelchair repair, refurbishment, parts reuse, and in-home mobile repair services to ensure people with disabilities remain safe, independent, and active in their communities.

Independence First

This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. To donate and learn more, visit independencefirst.org.

Sojourner Family Peace Center (Milwaukee) will use the grant to support the "Hope Lives Here Campaign," which will help safeguard vital programs for survivors of domestic violence by funding capital projects that strengthen program efficiency and innovation while creating a safer, more comfortable environment for clients. This is a matching grant, requiring the organization to raise the same amount to secure the funding. For more information and to donate, contact HopeLivesHereCampaign@familypeacecenter.org.

Since the Impact Grant Program began in 2013, the Packers Foundation has disbursed $13.5 million through impact grants, supporting organizations focused on education, homelessness, and the health and well-being of children, families, and the elderly. The Foundation has distributed more than $31.4 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation is part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers' all-encompassing community outreach initiative. Packers Give Back includes appearances by players, alumni, coaches, and staff, monetary and in-kind donations, community events, Make-A-Wish visits, football outreach, and more. These efforts contributed to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $15 million last year.