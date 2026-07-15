Gov. Evers urges Wisconsin storm victims to apply for SBA disaster assistance loans

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging small businesses, nonprofits, and residents affected by severe weather across Wisconsin in April to apply for federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The state was notified last week that the SBA approved Evers' request for a Rapid Disaster Declaration. The declaration enables Wisconsin businesses, private nonprofits, and residents affected by April's severe storms, tornadoes, and floods to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

"As our communities and small businesses continue to recover and rebuild from April's storms, I am glad the SBA listened to our request for additional assistance for those who need it," Evers said. "The state will continue partnering with and supporting local partners while working to ensure every Wisconsin family, business owner, and community that was impacted by this spring's severe weather receives the federal assistance they need and deserve."

The SBA disaster loan offerings are complementary to and separate from programs offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The declaration covers 20 communities across the state — Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties, as well as the Oneida Nation. Those communities are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in 33 adjacent counties are also eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Those counties are Adams, Ashland, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Monroe, Oconto, Ozaukee, Pepin, Portage, Richland, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Walworth, Washburn, Waushara, and Wood counties.

SBA customer service representatives are available at Business Recovery Centers in Marathon, Milwaukee, and Outagamie counties to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process. Walk-ins are welcome, and in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The hours of operation are listed below:

Marathon County

Business Recovery Center Marathon County Public Library

300 N. First St. Wausau, WI 54403

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee County

Business Recovery Center

SBA District Office

310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Ste. 580W Milwaukee, WI 53203

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Outagamie County

Business Recovery Center

Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department

W7746 Pine St. Shiocton, WI 54170

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster. They may also call the SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 31. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 30, 2027.