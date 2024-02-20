Working to help more students: Einstein Project back in Give Big Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) - With the goal of helping more children learn, Einstein Project is part of this year's Give Big Green Bay.



Einstein Project is a non-profit STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) resource center in Green Bay

The group is benefiting from this year's 24-hour day of giving, Give Big Green Bay

Watch the video to see what students can learn as part of Einstein Project

And Give Big Green Bay benefits non-profits including Einstein Project...

[During a] field trip to Einstein Project, on the UW-Green Bay campus... [s]tudents were given a theme for a project, and a goal is to work together.

"They have this like, 'Whoa we could do this, but maybe we could do this,' and then they have to put their ideas together, which is a really challenging skill even as an adult to bring all of these ideas together and come up with a common idea," [said Elizabeth Mayenschein]... a former teacher, and now a learning consultant with Einstein Project.

"I hope that students get really excited about designing and learning, and really just excited about STEM in general, science, technology, engineering, and math," [Mayenschein said].

Einstein Project is a non-profit STEM resource center that began more than 30 years ago.

And an imagination is free.

But putting this on, is not.

Chad Janowski is Einstein Project's executive director.

"We try to do everything possible to help make our programming accessible to everyone, and that's where the fundraising becomes an important part," [Janowski said.]

They're part of this year's Give Big Green Bay, a 24-hour, online giving event.

"The more money that comes in during Give Big Green Bay, the more kids we can reach in our community," [said Matt Hohner, resource development director at Einstein Project.]

For students who don't come here, [the organization wants]... to do even more when they take Einstein Project on the road.

They've been doing fundraising for what they call their mobile design lab.

"We're creating a longer experience that we're going to be able to take out to schools, YMCA's, the Boys & Girls Club, places where students can have a longer, more immersed learning opportunity," [Janowski said.]