It takes a village: Community cupboard shows giving spirit of Denmark

Denmark Community Cupboard has had the same goal since its foundation in 1981: helping the less fortunate in their community to put food on the table.



A few dozen volunteers gather monthly to purchase and perishable food, organize food bundles, and deliver them to households in and around the village — NBC 26 witnessed the process firsthand this week

The food pantry is a part of Give Big Green Bay for the third time, and hopes donations from the campaign will help it to:

expand its perishable food storage capability allow larger deliveries to larger families provide a larger facility for the non-profit to operate counter rising grocery costs

Give Big Green Bay, the greater Green Bay area's 24-hour day of giving, begins at noon on Feb. 19

Denmark Community Cupboard received government commodities when it first started, but now it is fully supported by volunteers, local businesses/organizations, and schools

Read on to meet some of the volunteers and learn what keeps them coming back every month

Denmark Community Cupboard is one of dozens of nonprofits benefiting from this year's Give Big Green Bay campaign. We're finding out how it takes a village to help feed their community.

Lori Knuth been coming here every month for 20 years to pack bundles for families around town.

"It gives me a good feeling, knowing that I'm helping people," she said. "Feed the people that can't be fed; you know, that can't feed themselves."

Like the other 20 or 30 volunteers, Lori knows these groceries go a long way.

"We're a small community, most people are very ... they don't like to ask for anything," Knuth said. "And so, when people are asking for something, it's because they need it."

Before the pandemic, around 60 households received grocerie. Now, that number is up to 134 — but the mission is the same as it's been for 40 years.

Just ask Mae Enz — she was the first person to run the show in 1981, and still comes back to help.

"It's a caring community," Enz said. "It's a good community. You can't do better than that, when you got a place to live that everybody cares, and don't judge."

Ginger Zoerb has taken the reigns now, and says the Cupboard is always looking to do more.

"Since we do purchase so much of our groceries, that's definitely — donations with Give Big are going to help with that," Zoerb said. "They're going to help stretch our dollars further into our community."

After the bundles are packed, the deliveries begin.

Dan Zellner drives his pickup around the countryside — dropping off food as we go. About half of the recipients answer the door, graciously thanking Zellner for the delivery. He drops the groceries off at the other homes.

Back at the base, Lori Knuth says the monthly deliveries make a difference — for the volunteers and the recipients.

"They're so grateful that they can get this," Knuth said. "And, you know, being grateful is a wonderful thing to hear back. "

Give Big Green Bay starts at noon on February 19, and lasts until noon on February 20. The full list of participating nonprofits is available here.