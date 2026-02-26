Give BIG Green Bay smashes last year's $3.5 million threshold

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Give BIG Green Bay has once again proven the power of community generosity, surpassing last year’s impressive fund-raising threshold of $3.5 million to set a new all-time record.

At last count, it's reached more than $3.6 million.

The annual 24-hour online giving event connects donors to nonprofits that serve every corner of Brown County.

Last year’s Give BIG Green Bay 2025 brought in a record $3.5 million for 50 participating nonprofits, pushing the eight-year total of more than $17 million raised for 154 organizations since the initiative began.