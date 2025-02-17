24 hours of giving: Give BIG Green Bay kicks off this Wednesday at noon

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Give BIG Green Bay, a 24-hour giving event designed to provide a simple way for the Green Bay community to contribute to local charities, kicks off this Wednesday, February 19, at 12:00 p.m.

Give BIG Green Bay has raised more than $13.5 million over the past seven years, including a record $3.04 million in 2024.

Click here to visit the Give BIG Green Bay website to learn more about the organizations involved and how to donate.

