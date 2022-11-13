Girls on the Run marks Tenth Anniversary with 5K

APPLETON — Girls on the run Northeast Wisconsin celebrated their 10th anniversary with a 5K on the campus of Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

The race marked the culmination of a 10-week program that teaches third through eighth grade girls social-emotional skills and the value of fitness.

Hope Schaefer, Executive Director of Girls on the Run, said the event is the highlight of the season for all involved.

"All of our staff and volunteers say this is one of the most joy-filled mornings they have all fall long," she said. "It's so inspiring for so many of our participants and their running buddy. This is their first-ever 5k they've done, so watching them cross the finish line, they always have huge smiles on their face and it's so exciting to see them accomplish this big goal."

According to Schaefer, 500 kids—each with an adult "running buddy" competed in the event. More information on Girls on the run can be found on their website: https://www.girlsontherunnew.org/

