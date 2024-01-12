Get up to 30% off Fitbits During the Amazon Winter Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s no better time to jumpstart a new fitness routine than at the start of the year. If you’re looking to keep track of your fitness goals, Amazon is currently offering deals on a handful of Fitbit watches during their Winter Sale event.

You’ll find multiple Fitbit deals including options that are up to 38% off now through Jan. 31. They come in a range of colors and sizes to fit everyone’s personalities and wrists, including both adults and children, with each offering something a bit different so you can choose one that best fits your lifestyle.

Take a look at just some of the Fitbits you can get at a discount during the Amazon Winter Sale.

$200 (was $300) at Amazon

You can save $100 on the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch, now priced at $200.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the most advanced Fitbit on the market, offering not only activity tracking, but also monitoring your heart, sleep and stress. It includes mindfulness content to help you de-stress during the day, plus has a smart wake up alarm and do not disturb mode.

The watch even has a built-in GPS, which is great for those that like to run or walk outside, plus a workout intensity map and more than 40 exercise modes. It is also water resistant so you can swim with it on and it has automatic exercise tracking so you don’t need to worry if you forgot to click on it before starting a workout. The battery lasts for six or more days, so you can sleep with it on and don’t need to worry about charging it every night.

It comes with either a light blue, white or dark gray band and includes built-in Amazon Alexa, plus Bluetooth calls, texts and phone notifications.

$70 (was $100) at Amazon

You’ll save $30 on this Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker, now priced at $69.95.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 includes all-day activity tracking, plus 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It comes with more than 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and will even remind you if you’ve been sitting too long and should move around.

It also includes wellness tracking and gives you a daily Stress Management Score, plus you can use it for mindfulness sessions and relax breathing sessions. With a 10-day battery life, you can wear it while swimming and sleeping, plus can answer calls and texts right from your wrist.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with either an orange or purple band and the screen is thinner than the Fitbit Sense 2, which makes it ideal for smaller wrists.

$49 (was $79) at Amazon

The Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker is designed for kids ages 6 and older and is currently on sale for just $49.

The Fitbit Ace 3 offers up to eight days of battery, which is good for children that have a hard time remembering to charge their electronics. It features animated characters on the clock face that change and grow throughout the day as your child makes progress toward their goals.

The Fitbit tracks all-day steps and active minutes to show how much your child moves, skips and even jumps during the day. At night, it offers bedtime reminders, while a silent alarm can wake them up in the morning.

It comes with a blue and green band, with the Fitbit screen encased within the band to act as a case so active children don’t damage the device. It is also water-resistant to spills and splashes.

As with any Amazon sale, you will need a Prime membership to shop the deals. A membership costs $14.99 per month ($180 per year) and includes perks like free two-day shipping, sales events and free television shows, movies, music and books.

If you’re not sure you want to pay the yearly fee, you can sign up now and get a free 30-day trial, then cancel after you’ve shopped the Winter Sale.

Along with Fitbits, the sale also includes items in nearly every category from home and bedding to kitchen, appliances, outdoor, garden, beauty and more.

The sale runs until Jan. 31, but some items may sell out, while others could be added. Prices may also fluctuate throughout the sale, so you’ll want to shop soon and check back often if you’re looking for something specific.

