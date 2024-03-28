Get paid $1,500 to watch travel movies like ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’

If you’ve ever used a movie to mentally escape to a place you’ve never been, there’s a new opportunity to earn some cash by “traveling” while actually staying put on your couch.

Upgraded Points is looking for someone willing to binge-watch 15 travel movies to help them find trends in trips, destinations, themes and more. The chosen applicant will need to watch the films, take notes and report back specific information.

Along with a $75 gift card to rent the films, the winner will also receive $1,500 cash to spend on an actual trip or anything else they’d like.

Upgraded Points says the ideal applicant is adventurous and open-minded, as they’ll need to be willing to explore and appreciate the diversity of the chosen films. Applicants must also be willing to research information about the film and how it relates to travel. The company is looking for someone who can tell stories connecting cinema and real-world travel.

If you choose to apply, be aware that you will need to watch all 15 movies within one month. You must also be 18 years or older and submit your application by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 10.

The 15 movies you’ll be required to watch, if chosen, are:

“Back to the Future”

“Barbie”

“Bucket List”

“Dune”

“Eat, Pray, Love”

“Into The Wild”

“Leap Year”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Out of Africa”

“Shrek”

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

“The Way”

“Under the Tuscan Sun”

“War Dogs”

“Wild”

Even if you’ve seen the films, you will need to watch them again so you can take notes and answer the questions required for the job. Your task must be completed by June 21.

If you think you have what it takes, you can apply online now by answering a few questions about why you like to travel and why you should be picked to watch travel movies. The winner will be notified within 15 days of the closing date. Good luck!

