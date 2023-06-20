George Floyd's uncle discusses civil rights with Scripps News

Selwyn Jones is the uncle of George Floyd. He is also the co-founder of Hope 929 Foundation, a charity focused on promoting civil rights and creating change in honor of his late nephew.

Jones spoke with Scripps News on Juneteenth about the history of the holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people, particularly African Americans, in the U.S. It marks the anniversary of Major General Gordon Granger's proclamation of freedom for enslaved people in Texas in June 19, 1865.

In recent years, the holiday has gained wider attention and celebration in the U.S. In 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, when he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Jones also spoke about police reform in Minneapolis, where a Department of Justice investigation found that "systemic problems" in the city's police department led to George Floyd's murder.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com