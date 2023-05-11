'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, who played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's iconic soap opera 'General Hospital' has died at the age of 70.

ABC News said Zeman played the role for 45 years before her death, which was confirmed by her family on Wednesday. Zeman died of cancer, according to her family.

The show's Executive Producer Frank Valentini wrote on Twitterthat he was "heartbroken."

Valentini called Zeman a "bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

He later shared a photo of him and Zeman, and asked fans to "keep her beautiful family in your thoughts and prayers."

Zeman joined 'General Hospital' in 1977 to play the role of Barbara Jean, who was called Bobbie. Her older brother on the show was Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary.

Zeman would go on to say she grew very close to him, as if he was a part of her family.

The character Bobbie worked as a teen prostitute in the show's storyline and was forced to give up her baby for adoption.

Zeman said in a 1982 interview, "Bobbie has been a fascinating person for me to play."

Zeman was born on March 6, 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey and later worked in Venezuela as a dancer before being offered a contract on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live."

