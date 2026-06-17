Winnebago County considers yearlong moratorium on data centers

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Winnebago County may enact a 12-month pause on large-scale data center proposals to allow time for studying potential impacts and updating local regulations.

At a County Board of Supervisors business meeting Tuesday night, County Executive Gordon Hintz said he is not aware of any data center seeking to locate in the county. However, he cited increasing public attention and activity in other Wisconsin communities as reason to act now.

“We wanted to be proactive as no one has contacted us, but we don’t have anything on the books,” Hintz said. “We look at some of the communities out there where development has occurred faster than regulation. I think that’s what we wanted to avoid.”

According to Hintz, the county’s authority is limited to municipalities where it handles general zoning. Only four towns — Algoma, Omro, Neenah and Nekimi — would be subject to the county moratorium if it passes.

Hintz also explained that the county’s first policy discussions on the matter will begin when the proposal reaches the Planning and Zoning Committee in July. From there, the full Board would need to approve the measure for it to take effect.

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