WATCH: Fox Crossing officer shoots dog during park attack

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — New bodycam video shows the moment a Fox Crossing police officer shot a large dog during an attack at Fritsch Park last month.

NBC 26 obtained the video through a public records request. It shows the officer discussing how best to capture the rottweiler, which was off its leash. But before the dog could be caught, it attacked a smaller dog on a walking path.

The bodycam video shows the officer shooting the rottweiler several times without killing it. Officials said the rottweiler later died as a result of the shooting.

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Dog shooting Video

The department said the rottweiler’s owner, Amy Schoch, had prior incidents involving the animal, including an attack last August in which a dog and its 65-year-old owner were hospitalized for injuries.

Schoch told officers at the time she intended to euthanize or surrender the dog after its required quarantine period, but police said records show the dog remained unlicensed and in her possession.

“Although perceptually drastic to some, the officer’s actions were taken to prevent serious injury to the person it appeared to be attacking as well as continued attacks on the other dog involved,” police said in their statement.

After an investigation, the police department concluded the officer's actions complied with Wisconsin law and police policy.

Police said other force options could have worsened the outcome and noted that situations involving animals are difficult.