UPDATE: One in custody after woman is shot at Fox Crossing apartment complex

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody in connection with a Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Fox Crossing, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Police say 29-year-old Denaja L. Butler was taken into custody at a home in Oshkosh without incident Tuesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information that may help with this case may contact the Investigations Division of the Fox Crossing Police Department at (920)720-7109, police say.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A woman was shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in Fox Crossing, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Honey Lou Court just before 6 a.m. for reports of a woman who had been shot at the location.

Officers learned the victim was driven to the hospital by a friend and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no one else was injured.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect know each other. Police said they have identified a suspect, but no arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information that may help with this case may contact the Investigations Division of the Fox Crossing Police Department at (920)720-7109, police say.