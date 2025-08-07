Town of Grand Chute announces new police chief

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — David Maas has been named the new police chief for the Town of Grand Chute effective September 15, the Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission announced in a news release on Thursday.

Chief Greg Peterson will officially retire on September 12 this year, after 45 years of police service including serving as chief since 2008.

The unanimous decision by the Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission (PFC) comes after a nationwide search.

"The Commission was consistently impressed with David Maas's exceptional leadership, professionalism, and experience," PFC Preseident Maichael Rindt stated. "His institutional knowledge of the department and deep connection to the Grand Chute community made him the clear choice to lead our police force into the future."

According to the release, Maas lives in Grand Chute and brings more than 16 years of policing experience to the role. He has served in the Grand Chute Police Department for the last 6 years, and most recently held the position of Captain of Patrol.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the next police chief in Grand Chute, a community I’m privileged to call home," stated Maas. "I’m excited to lead our exceptional group of talented professionals and build upon the past success of the organization. Above all, I am dedicated to ensuring that our police service is guided by the highest ethical standards and remains responsive to the needs of our community.”