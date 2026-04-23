Smash Mouth to headline Paperfest kickoff with free concert

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Multi-platinum rock band Smash Mouth will launch the 38th annual Paperfest with a free concert on July 16, 2026, at Sunset Park in Kimberly.

Known for their upbeat pop-rock sound and hits that helped define late-1990s pop culture, Smash Mouth rose to fame with songs like Walking on the Sun, All Star and their reimagined cover of I’m a Believer.

Their music has appeared in major film soundtracks, most famously in the Shrek franchise, and earned the band Grammy nominations, Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles and multiple platinum certifications.

Smash Mouth is also set to release a new album, Mercury Comet, later in 2026, which they say will honor their legacy while introducing new sounds.

The band's longtime lead singer, Steve Harwell, passed away in 2023 due to long-term health issues. Zach Goode has taken over as the new frontman.

Matt Sayles/AP FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with the band in Anaheim, Calif. Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The evening begins with That 90’s Band at 5 p.m., offering a nostalgic mix of soaring vocals, gritty guitars and era-defining sound samples. Smash Mouth will take the Event Production Systems Sunset Stage at 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Paperfest, presented by Community First Credit Union, runs July 16-19 and features more than 35 free live music acts across three stages, a food truck rally, carnival rides, fireworks and a hot air balloon glow. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations.

The festival is free to attend, with complimentary parking and shuttle service available. Sunset Park is located at 800 W. Kimberly Ave.

For more information, visit www.paperfest.com or the Paperfest Facebook page.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.