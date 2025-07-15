Slow news day: turtle escapes home, caught after slow-speed pursuit

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — In what may be the slowest escape attempt in history, a Grand Chute turtle made a crawl for it Friday night.

According to humans, "Fig" disappeared from his backyard in the 3600 block of W. First Avenue while foraging for weeds. An extensive neighborhood search was unsuccessful.

The 32-year-old Hermann's tortoise was discovered three days later by a neighbor who was watering her plants, Fig's human mother, Allison, told NBC 26.

Fig was allegedly "basking in the sun" at the time of his capture.

Allison says a TikTok post describing the lost turtle had almost 900 shares. That later climbed to 2,000 reactions when he was found.

She says there is now talk of a children's book.

