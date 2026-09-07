Raising Cane's plans restaurant in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Raising Cane's could soon open a location in northeast Wisconsin.

The Town of Grand Chute Plan Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved a site plan request from the franchise to build a restaurant at 3730 W. College Ave., the former Applebee's location.

According to documents submitted to the commission ahead of the vote, a developer representing Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is proposing construction of a 2,821-square-foot restaurant building fronting W. College Avenue and N. Westhill Boulevard. Plans include access from N. Westhill Boulevard and W. College Service Road, along with a two-lane drive-thru on the north and west sides of the property.

Although the plan received approval from the commission, the proposed restaurant is still subject to additional permit approvals before construction can begin.

The franchise currently operates Wisconsin locations in Brookfield, Eau Claire, Greendale, Janesville, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison and Wausau.