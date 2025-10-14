Police looking for missing 19-year-old man in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Police are seeking help from neighbors to locate and check the welfare of 19-year-old Little Chute resident Noah Czarneski.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says Czarneski was last in touch with his family in Little Chute on Oct. 5. Police say a car driven by the 19-year-old was located near Dundas, in Calumet County, on Oct. 8, but he was not with the vehicle.

Czarneski is 6' 3'' tall, weighs approximately 210 lbs and has blonde hair with brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided.

Police are urging neighbors to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920) 788-7505 if they have any information about the whereabouts of Czarneski.