Pedestrian killed in Little Chute crash

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — An 82-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Friday morning in Little Chute, according to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

Officers were called at approximately 7:45 a.m. to the intersection of E. Main Street and Buchanan Street for the crash.

Police say the 82-year-old man was flown to a local hospital with significant injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, an adult female, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Names were not released.