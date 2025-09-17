Paperfest donates $130K to local nonprofits following record attendance

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Paperfest is donating more than $130,000 to over 50 local nonprofits following what organizers are calling the Kimberly festival's "most successful event to date."

The 2025 festival drew record attendance which generated the largest single-year donation in the event's 37-year history, Paperfest event director Matthew Boots said in a news release.

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of Paperfest," Boots said. "This incredible donation reflects the passion and dedication of those who make the festival possible; from the grounds crew to bartenders, ticket sellers, committee leads, and everyone in between. Paperfest is all about community, and we're honored to give back in such a meaningful way."

Paperfest Hot air balloons were one of the main attractions during this year's Paperfest. Organizers say all musical acts and other event features were coordinated by local volunteers.

Organizers say the nonprofits receive funding based on the number of volunteer hours their members contribute during the festival.

This year's music headliners included Joe Nichols, Montgomery Gentry, and Foghat. The celebration also featured hot air balloons, a car show, carnival rides, food trucks, and a craft fair. All attractions were organized by local volunteers.

The 38th annual Paperfest it set for next year from July 16-19 at Sunset Park in Kimberly.