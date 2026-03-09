Officer fires at dog to stop attack at Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — A Fox Crossing police officer shot a dog Saturday morning at Fritsch Park while trying to stop it from attacking another dog and its owner, according to police.

Police say they were called to Fritsch Park in Fox Crossing around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a loose dog.

When officers arrived, they first tried to catch the dog using a catch pole and leash. Police said the dog then began attacking another dog and its owner, who was attempting to pull the animals apart.

In an effort to stop the attack, an officer discharged their gun, hitting the dog. The dog’s owners arrived minutes later and took it to a medical facility for treatment.

The Fox Crossing Police Department said it is reviewing the incident and acknowledged that situations involving harm to animals are upsetting to the community.

According to police, the dog involved in this incident had a history of aggressive behavior, including a September incident in which it got loose and attacked another dog and its owner. The dog's owner was cited at the time for having a vicious animal.

Officials reminded residents to keep pets secured and under control, especially in public spaces, to prevent similar incidents.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.