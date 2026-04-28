Dogs with nowhere to go after floods. Shelter asks for help

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Fox Valley Humane Association (FVHA) is calling on the community to donate supplies, funds and foster care to help dogs displaced by recent flooding in northeastern Wisconsin.

Floodwaters have forced families from their homes, many of whom are staying in hotels or shelters that do not allow pets. The Fox Valley Humane Association is providing temporary housing and care for those dogs, but with more animals arriving daily, the shelter says it needs the public’s help to keep the relief effort going.

The nonprofit is asking for donations of dog food, cleaning supplies, enrichment toys, and monetary gifts.

FVHA is also seeking foster families willing to take in other dogs, freeing up space for pets directly affected by the disaster.

According to FVHA, all monetary donations are being matched as part of the Paws and Petals Dog Walk campaign, funded by four local dog moms.

To donate, sign up to foster/volunteer, or register for the walk, click here.