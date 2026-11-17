KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A new academy is helping students prepare for trades careers, giving them opportunities to step outside the virtual classroom and learn directly from professionals.

For high school junior Caden Natera, it's helping turn his interest in the skilled trades into a potential career before he even graduates.

Natera is one of eight students in the first group of Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin's (DCAWI) new Construction Academy, which combines virtual learning with hands-on training at local union facilities.

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New Construction Academy gives Wisconsin high school students a head start in the trades

The program gives students opportunities to explore careers in carpentry, pipe trades, heavy equipment operation and general construction while building connections with industry professionals.

"I've always been interested in the construction trades," Natera said. "I want hands-on work. And so that's more fitting for me."

Bringing hands-on training to virtual students

While DCAWI students complete their academic coursework online, the new academy gives them opportunities to step outside the virtual classroom and learn directly from professionals.

Students can explore different trades, work toward industry-recognized certifications and gain experience that could help them pursue apprenticeships after graduation.

"We'll get certificates that are recognized by these companies," Natera said. "It'll jumpstart our career."

Dr. Sara Cutler, executive director of DCAWI, said the academy is designed to give students more than just exposure to potential careers.

"Are they getting this level of mentorship and support? So that when they leave high school, they have their absolute next step," Cutler said. "And it's supported, and they have a network of people in the industry."

Cutler hopes students pursuing skilled trades will have the same opportunities to get ahead as students earning college credits while still in high school.

Opening doors to new career opportunities

One of the academy's partners is UA Local 400 in Kaukauna, where students are learning about careers in the pipe trades.

Nick Johnsen, the union's pipe trades recruitment director, said the partnership is helping reach students who may have previously missed out on these opportunities.

"We at Local 400 realized that we were probably missing a pretty big pool of students, and what I mean by that are the virtual learners," Johnsen said.

He said it's important that career training opportunities are accessible to students regardless of how they attend school.

"It's important to us that we make sure that we're passing these opportunities to get into the trades to all students," Johnsen said.

Building Northeast Wisconsin's future workforce

The academy also comes as construction employers face challenges filling positions, particularly as experienced workers retire.

Bobbi Miller, with the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, said the industry needs to attract a new generation of workers.

"We definitely have those baby boomers that are continuing to retire. We've got not the same number of employees entering the workforce," Miller said.

By introducing students to the trades earlier, the academy aims to help address workforce needs while giving young people a clearer path toward stable careers.

A head start on the future

For Caden's mother, Vicky Natera, the opportunity means more than learning how to use tools or exploring a potential job.

She said she's excited to see her son gaining experience and building connections that could benefit him long after graduation.

"He could do something now, that's gonna benefit him tomorrow," she said.

For Caden and the seven other students in the academy's first group, those opportunities could be the first steps toward careers in Northeast Wisconsin's skilled trades.