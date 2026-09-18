Missing, endangered 16-year-old in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Outagamie County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Caden Gruse, who is a missing, runaway juvenile considered endangered due to not having access to prescribed medications.

Deputies said there is concern for his welfare as Gruse has a medical condition that requires prescribed medication, which authorities believe he no longer has access to.

The 16-year-old was last seen Aug. 25 at around 9 p.m. in the area of Park Street and Woodlawn Court in the village of Combined Locks wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.

Officials believe he is in the area of Buchanan, Combined Locks or Kimberly; however, he might also have ties to the Green Bay or Milwaukee areas.

He is described as white, 5'7", having blond-haired with a buzz cut style, blue eyes, and weighing around 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at 920-832-5000.