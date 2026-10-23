Missing 88-year-old Little Chute woman found safe

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Carol has been found safe, according to police.

————

A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 88-year-old Carol Jenkins, who was last seen on Washington Street near Van Lieshout Park in the Village of Little Chute.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Carol has dementia. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a reddish-colored sweater. She has strawberry-blonde and gray hair.

Authorities said she walked away from her home, and it is unknown where she went. Officials said Carol does not have a phone, any means of communication, or the AirTag she usually carries with her. Authorities added that she has hidden in bushes in the past when she has gone missing.

Officials ask anyone with information about Carol’s whereabouts to call the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920) 788-7505.

