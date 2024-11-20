Man shot in the leg Tuesday night; Fox Crossing Police investigating

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Police say the incident took place in the 1000 block of Racine Road in Fox Crossing on Tuesday, November 19, just before 7:50 p.m.

There is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated, according to officers. The investigation is still active.

Fox Crossing Police said it encourages neighbors with information related to this incident to come forward and contact their agency at (920) 720-7109. You can also reach out anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app, or by calling (920) 231-TIPS (8477).