Man pleads not guilty to stealing historical cemetery markers worth $10,000-$15,000 each

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Bradley Bloch, 58, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of stealing six historical gravestone markers worth a total of $90,000 from St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fox Crossing.

Bloch appeared in Winnebago County Court for his arraignment on one count of theft by movable property.

Authorities say Bloch stole six 4-foot-tall cast iron crosses from the cemetery, each weighing about 100 pounds and valued between $10,000 and $15,000. The century-old markers were more than 100-years-old.

As previously reported, the theft was first discovered nearly a year ago when cemetery lawn workers noticed grave markers were missing, leaving only indentations in the ground where the markers once stood.

Investigators eventually arrested Bloch in August following tips that the markers were being sold on Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Police tracked sales to buyers in Kewaunee and Waupun, with all transactions linked to the same individual.

Peter Krautkramer, cemetery coordinator for St. Patrick's Cemetery, reported the theft to police in May after discovering the six missing markers. He emphasized the significance of the theft beyond its monetary value.

"We believe strongly in the dignity in the people buried here and to take a marker like this is significant, to the person and the family," Krautkramer said at the time.

No relatives of those buried beneath the missing markers have come forward, according to cemetery officials. The stolen markers remain in police evidence while the district attorney determines how long they will be held.

In response to the thefts, the cemetery is now securing additional markers in cement to prevent future incidents.

Bloch's bond continues and he is scheduled for a plea hearing on February 2, 2026, at 2:45 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.