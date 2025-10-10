Little Chute residents push for safety improvements one month after fatal crosswalk crash

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — One month after 82-year-old Ted Heidke was struck and killed while crossing a crosswalk in Little Chute, his relatives and neighbors are banding together to push for safety improvements at the intersection before another tragedy occurs.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Buchanan Street, where Heidke was crossing when he was struck by a vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Rachel and Travis Sutton, who have lived at the corner of East Main and Buchanan for nine years, were among the first to find Heidke in the street after the crash.

"People speed, they don't pay attention, and it's very unsafe for children, pedestrians, and everyone that's trying to cross in this intersection," the Suttons said.

Now the Suttons and other neighbors are teaming up with Ted's relatives to advocate for changes at the intersection.

"After the recent fatality, we want to see flashing lights," Rachel Sutton said.

Travis Sutton suggested additional safety measures.

"I think flashing lights with the button, bringing it out there, maybe some traffic cones, whatever it needs to be," he said.

State involvement complicates improvements

Lt. Mark Wery of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department explained that implementing safety features isn't an overnight process due to the intersection's location on a state highway.

"That's kind of an interesting intersection because Main Street is State Highway 96 and so anything that the village of Little Chute decides to do with that location obviously has to be hand in hand with the state of Wisconsin," Wery said.

According to Wery, out of 10 reported crashes over the last 25 years at that intersection, only one resulted in a fatality. However, he acknowledged the importance of addressing increased community concerns.

"We're trying to weigh what information we have historically through the crash data through the state of Wisconsin as well as what the neighbors are reporting to us to come up with a plan going forward for that intersection," Wery said.

Sandra Frassetto, Ted's sister, has avoided the area for years due to safety concerns.

"I haven't biked in this area for 5 years because it's just too dangerous," Frassetto said.

While she can't bring her brother back, she hopes to prevent further injuries and deaths.

"We need to change this intersection," Frassetto said.

Little Chute aware of intersection troubles, conversation ongoing

The Village of Little Chute has acknowledged historic troubles at the intersection and is looking at village-wide safety improvements, according to village officials.

