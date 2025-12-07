LITTLE CHUTE (NBC26) — More than 700 volunteers gathered in Little Chute to pack thousands of meals for children around the world through the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, continuing a tradition that began in 2016 at St. Johns.

The MobilePack event brought together community members to fight global hunger during the holiday season. Deacon Mark Ebben said the impressive turnout demonstrates the heart of the community.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Little Chute community packs 155,000 meals to fight global hunger during holiday

"That means 700 people had their hearts and souls into this," Ebben said.

The volunteers surpassed their goal of packing more than 155,000 meals, which Ebben described as a true holiday gift.

"Look at what this holiday is… It's Thanksgiving, it's Christmas… and we are in the process of giving," Ebben said.

The impact of a single packing session is significant, according to Ebben. The 700 volunteers created enough food to feed approximately 700 children for about a year.

"In this one session… about 190 kids for a year," Ebben said.

Laura Ribando, assistant mobile manufacturing manager with Feed My Starving Children, explained that the meals are packed with essential nutrients.

"It consists of vitamins, freeze-dried vegetables, soy and rice… rice is a universal grain," Ribando said.

Knowing the destination of these meals makes every minute of the work worthwhile, according to Ribando.

"This is just incredible… and kids are going to eat," Ribando said.

For Little Chute residents Olivia Jansen and Grace Vangrinsven, the annual event has become a cherished family tradition.

"We come out every year, it's just kind of a tradition we have as a family …we like to do it as the start to the Christmas holiday," Jansen and Vangrinsven said.

Even the regular participants were impressed by the group's accomplishments this year.

"I thought it was kind of crazy we packed that much," Jansen and Vangrinsven said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.