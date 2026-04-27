Kaukauna teacher placed on leave after post about Washington attack

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A Kaukauna High School teacher is on administrative leave after a controversial post about Saturday's attack at the White House Correspondent's dinner.

Patrick Meyer, a social studies teacher, posted on X: "I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It's [...] embarrassing!"

He also referenced the MAGA movement but called it "make Americans great assassins again."

In a statement, the Kaukauna Area School District said Meyer has been placed on administrative leave.

"The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post," the statement read. "The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures. The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behavior that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form."

U.S. Rep. Tony Wied (R) condemned the attack, calling it "disgusting."

"It is not the example that our teachers should be setting for northeast Wisconsin students," Wied said.

Fox Cities neighborhood reporter Kyle Langellier will have more on this story on NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.