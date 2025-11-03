Kaukauna police apologize for cat incident, pledge to do better

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — One week after a cat controversy sparked public criticism, the Kaukauna police department has hit "paws" on its policies regarding stray animals.

"The Kaukauna Police would first like to extend an apology to the owners of the cat and Kaukauna Community for the way this incident was handled."

The "incident" in question occurred on Oct. 26 when a Good Samaritan found a lost cat and called the police. A Kaukauna officer pledged to take the cat, named "Walter," to a shelter—but instead abandoned him in a remote location miles from the cat's home.

"After taking an in-depth look at how this transpired, we realize that this incident could have been handled much better," the department said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Department leaders say that going forward, all stray domesticated animals will be taken to the Fox Valley Humane Society.

As for the officer who left Walter all alone, the department said he has received "corrective action."

The statement added: "We are glad Walter made it home safe."

