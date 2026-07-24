Kaukauna man arrested for 12th OWI in hit and run accident

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A 66-year-old Kaukauna man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 12th-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) following a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Crooks Avenue and East Fifth Street in Kaukauna for a reported hit-and-run accident, according to the Kaukauna Police Department.

Police said the victim followed the suspect vehicle to a home on Wilson Street while officers were en route. Officers then responded to the residence and investigated the crash.

As a result of the investigation the man was booked on suspicion of 12th-offense OWI.

NBC 26 is withholding the name of the suspect until he is formally charged.