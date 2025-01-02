Kaukauna long-term care facility discouraging visitors as Norovirus cases spike

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — There's a stomach bug you want to avoid now surging across parts of the country: Norovirus.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. It's commonly called the stomach flu, but medical experts say Norovirus is not related to the flu.

According to the CDC, Norovirus outbreaks have been on the rise this winter season — including in Wisconsin.

St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna says there's an outbreak at its long-term care community, St. Paul Home, and signs the virus is spreading to its assisted living facility, St. Paul Villa.

State health officials say washing your hands with soap after using the bathroom and before eating is one of the measures you can take to protect yourself.

More information on Norovirus symptoms, treatment, and prevention can be found HERE.