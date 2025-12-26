Hilbert woman hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries after gunshot wound

CALUMET COUNTY — A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Thursday evening in the Hilbert Acres Mobile Home Community.

Calumet County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the residence at 9:07 p.m. on Christmas and found the woman with the gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A man was interviewed and released by investigators. He is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made in the case, which the sheriff's office says remains an active investigation.

Sheriff's officials said there is currently no danger to the community.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Hilbert-Potter First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Neenah Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 920-849-2335.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.