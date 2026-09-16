Grand Chute names new town administrator

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Travis Parish has been appointed to serve as the new Grand Chute Town Administrator, according to an announcement made by town officials Wednesday.

The Grand Chute Town Board appointed Parish during a town board meeting Tuesday night.

With over 20 years of executive leadership experience, Parish has served as the village administrator in the Village of Greenville since 2021. He has also previously served as administrator for the Village of Harrison and the Town of Campbell.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve as Grand Chute’s next Town Administrator," Parish said in a statement. "Grand Chute is a vibrant community with a strong sense of pride, and I am honored to have been selected by the Town Board for this important role. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and I look forward to working with Town staff, the Town Board, and the residents and helping to contribute to the continued success of Grand Chute.”

Parish will begin his position in the Town of Grand Chute Oct. 19.