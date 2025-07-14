Grand Chute man arrested following road rage shooting, police say

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old Grand Chute man is in custody after police say he shot at another man during a road rage incident.

The Grand Chute Police Department says they got a call Sunday at 4:30 p.m. from someone who reported an injury to his hand and damage to his vehicle stemming from the incident, which happened in the area of N. Lynndale Dr. and W. Edgewood Dr.

Officers say they determined the damage and injury were from a gunshot. They also identified the other vehicle involved and obtained a search warrant for an address on N. Milkweed Trail in Grand Chute.

Deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Monday and arrested a 22-year-old man. He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of 1st Degree Reckless injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.